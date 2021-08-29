Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 7.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 124.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 22.3% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $185.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.74. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $85.92 and a 52 week high of $196.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.16.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $269,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,631.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,659. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MIDD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

