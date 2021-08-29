Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 22.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,737,000 after buying an additional 620,080 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Autoliv by 19.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,668,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,924,000 after purchasing an additional 276,921 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Autoliv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,395,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,506,000 after purchasing an additional 27,707 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $107,676,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 52,368 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALV opened at $89.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.99. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.87. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.49 and a 12-month high of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

