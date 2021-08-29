Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $108,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $174,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,997. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CIEN opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.66.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

