Arizona State Retirement System Sells 630 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Penumbra by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Penumbra by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,291 shares of company stock worth $5,683,003. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $271.81 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 632.12, a PEG ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. raised their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

