Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Guidewire Software by 4.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.5% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWRE opened at $118.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -368.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.57.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.