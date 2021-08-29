ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 485 Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Fiverr International worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Fiverr International in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Fiverr International by 18.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiverr International by 43.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fiverr International by 215.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FVRR. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

FVRR opened at $178.18 on Friday. Fiverr International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $103.13 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

