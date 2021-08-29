ARK Investment Management LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 178,388 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Organovo worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Organovo during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organovo in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organovo in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Organovo by 78.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Organovo by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. 27.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas Jay Cohen purchased 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, S&P Equity Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Organovo in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93. Organovo Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $23.92.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter.

Organovo Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

