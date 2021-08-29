ARK Investment Management LLC Has $4.88 Million Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 17.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,241 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 210,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 142,480 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JFrog alerts:

Shares of FROG stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.05. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $95.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.