ARK Investment Management LLC Has $4.88 Million Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 17.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,241 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 210,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 142,480 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of FROG stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.05. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $95.20.
JFrog Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.
