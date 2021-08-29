Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 2.0% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,024 shares of company stock valued at $8,681,754. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

NYSE:CB traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.32. 1,561,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.35. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $81.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

