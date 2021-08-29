Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Trims Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Corteva were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,859,000 after buying an additional 636,356 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Corteva by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,916,000 after purchasing an additional 685,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Corteva by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,989,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,468,000 after purchasing an additional 144,595 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 8,489.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,651 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Corteva by 9.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,892,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,387,000 after purchasing an additional 589,556 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

CTVA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,580,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.