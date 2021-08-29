Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Trims Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 4.2% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.50. 551,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,577. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

