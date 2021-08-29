Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.420-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.18 billion-$8.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.60 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $122.68 on Friday. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $124.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $1,154,256.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $1,364,630.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,720.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,348,484 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.