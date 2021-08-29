Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives $148.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.76. The stock had a trading volume of 874,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,097. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

