Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stake Lessened by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,104 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.10% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $29,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,165,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,778,000 after purchasing an additional 246,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,646,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,915,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,564,000 after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,467,000 after purchasing an additional 412,516 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AJG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $143.76. 874,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.60. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

