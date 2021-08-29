ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Update

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, an increase of 195.6% from the July 29th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ASM Pacific Technology stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16. ASM Pacific Technology has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

About ASM Pacific Technology

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

