ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Update

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, an increase of 195.6% from the July 29th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of ASM Pacific Technology stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16. ASM Pacific Technology has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $15.40.
About ASM Pacific Technology
