Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 433 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,439.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 41,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth about $3,707,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.68.

JBHT opened at $179.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $183.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.44.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,972 shares of company stock valued at $836,485 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

