Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Bought by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth about $32,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 244.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after buying an additional 409,619 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $19,510,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Atkore by 30.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,047,000 after buying an additional 241,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Atkore by 41,978.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,007,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

ATKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded up $3.66 on Friday, reaching $91.19. 309,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,683. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.41 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.