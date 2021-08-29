Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the July 29th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 5.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,579,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after buying an additional 79,043 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 656,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $3,317,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 43,436 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 55.8% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 291,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 104,531 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

