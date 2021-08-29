Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the July 29th total of 254,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATLC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Atlanticus from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Atlanticus stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $942.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74. Atlanticus has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $57.25.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 125.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 2,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $117,517.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,931,833.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $199,348.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,252,979.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,860 over the last three months. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlanticus in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

