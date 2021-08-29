Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives $19.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 124,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Atlas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 639,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATCO traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. 864,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,917. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.68. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

