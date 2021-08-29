Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2021

TheStreet upgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $702.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $630.43. Atrion has a twelve month low of $567.00 and a twelve month high of $745.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRI. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atrion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atrion by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Atrion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

