Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $702.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $630.43. Atrion has a twelve month low of $567.00 and a twelve month high of $745.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRI. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atrion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atrion by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Atrion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

