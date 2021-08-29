AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.5% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.13. 32,240,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,243,395. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

