Audacy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 7,440 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,112% compared to the typical daily volume of 614 call options.

In other Audacy news, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,051,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Field purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,292,500. Corporate insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Audacy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,254,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Audacy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Audacy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,094,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Audacy in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,504,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Audacy in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,796,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUD stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67. Audacy has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $507.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. Equities analysts predict that Audacy will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

AUD has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Audacy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

