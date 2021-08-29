Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Short Interest Update

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of AUUMF opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.00. Aumann has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $19.32.

Aumann Company Profile

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment develops, produces, and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

