Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AUPH shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.35. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,393.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $297,400. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $6,535,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

