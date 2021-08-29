Australian Ethical Investment Ltd. (ASX:AEF) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd. (ASX:AEF) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Australian Ethical Investment’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm invests in education, energy, electricity transmission & distribution, government, health & wellbeing, food production, telecommunications, transport, recycling and waste management, sustainable products & materials, Information technology, software and professional services, media, property, recreation financial services.

