Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% in the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.96. 1,369,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $217.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.79.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.