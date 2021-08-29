Avery Dennison Co. (AVY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on September 15th

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Avery Dennison has increased its dividend by 34.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Avery Dennison has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $9.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

NYSE:AVY opened at $226.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.27. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $113.06 and a one year high of $228.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avery Dennison stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Avery Dennison worth $67,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

