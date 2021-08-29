Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $228.04

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $228.04 and last traded at $227.76, with a volume of 617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.69.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.27.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

