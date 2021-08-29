Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Position Boosted by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.49% of Axcelis Technologies worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $316,226.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $219,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,063 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.67. 420,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,861. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.40. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.26.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

