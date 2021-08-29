AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Update

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the July 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AXIM opened at $0.60 on Friday. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.78.

About AXIM Biotechnologies

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It focuses in the research, development and production of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic and genetically controlled botanical products. The firm also involves in the extraction and purification of cannabinoids technologies based on its proprietary technologies.

