AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Earns “Hold” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,413,000 after acquiring an additional 93,771 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,503,000 after acquiring an additional 413,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,429,000 after acquiring an additional 122,741 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,022,000 after acquiring an additional 93,855 shares during the period. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

