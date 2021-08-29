Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Rating Increased to Buy at Barclays

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.24 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Babcock International Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.24.

Babcock International Group stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $5.21.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

