Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Up 6.6%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s stock price shot up 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.19. 73,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 371,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

BBAR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $843.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.28.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.