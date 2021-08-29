Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Stock Position Raised by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,830,618 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518,556 shares during the quarter. Banco Bradesco makes up about 2.4% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $19,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 5,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of BBD opened at $4.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.11%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

