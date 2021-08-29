Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,955 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 858,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,775,000 after acquiring an additional 46,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bandwidth by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bandwidth by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $451,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,189 shares in the company, valued at $835,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 target price for the company. began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $105.12. 232,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -75.09, a P/E/G ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.15. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.39 and a 52-week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

