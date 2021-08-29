Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.070-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.60 million-$124.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.48 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.750 EPS.

BAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.77.

Shares of BAND traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,719. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $102.39 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.15.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $46,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bandwidth stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 103.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.17% of Bandwidth worth $40,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

