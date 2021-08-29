Bank Hapoalim BM Buys Shares of 921 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $232.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $232.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

