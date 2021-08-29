Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,085 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Well Done LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.49. 46,468,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,875,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.98. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

