Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Short Interest Down 68.6% in August

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 172,900 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the July 29th total of 550,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BMRC opened at $36.48 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $475.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.