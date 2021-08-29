Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$148.00 at CIBC

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$139.00 to C$148.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$141.15.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO opened at C$126.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$75.92 and a 52 week high of C$132.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$126.62.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8140908 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 39.52%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.