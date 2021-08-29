Barclays Cuts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $100.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.