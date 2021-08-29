Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAX. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Baxter International by 9.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,313,000 after acquiring an additional 186,142 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,525,000 after acquiring an additional 154,157 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,085,000 after acquiring an additional 97,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,791,000 after acquiring an additional 74,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Barclays started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.