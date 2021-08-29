Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.744-$7.986 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.24 billion-$53.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.11 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAYRY shares. AlphaValue cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

BAYRY opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $17.34.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. Research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

