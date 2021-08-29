Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.744-$7.986 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.24 billion-$53.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.11 billion.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAYRY shares. AlphaValue cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.
BAYRY opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $17.34.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
