Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Short Interest Update

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS BCHEY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. Beach Energy has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $28.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.48.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

