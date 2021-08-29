Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Short Interest Update

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS BCHEY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. Beach Energy has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $28.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.48.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

