Beddow Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,222 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A comprises approximately 3.8% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned 1.09% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 39,037 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 304,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 27,315 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

BLX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 175,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,120. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 36.81%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

