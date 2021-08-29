Beddow Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 70,026 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000. ACI Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.5% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 746.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,335. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.14.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $497,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,487,961.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

