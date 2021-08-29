Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Sells $1,323,000.00 in Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $1,323,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.95. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

