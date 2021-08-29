Better Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BEEN) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Better Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BEEN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:BEEN traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. 580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.67. Better Environment Concepts has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Better Environment Concepts Company Profile

Better Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the provision of waste recycling and water treatment services. Its products include porous ceramics bio-reactors and biological aerated filters. Its activities also include reclaiming of precious and semi-precious metals, and selling related products and technologies.

