Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.20 million-$104.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.81 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.920-$-0.880 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BILL. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $241.62.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $283.98 on Friday. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $288.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.72 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $297,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,738 shares of company stock valued at $34,099,858. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

